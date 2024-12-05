Honolulu police shooting ‘justified’, prosecutor Steve Alm says
Prosecutor Steve Alm provided details during a news conference Wednesday about the shooting death of attempted murder suspect Sidney Tafokitau that took place on Jan. 1.
An ambulance left the intersection of University Avenue and Dole Street on Jan. 1 after a daylong chase and shooting rampage that left police officers wounded and attempted murder suspect Sidney Tafokitau dead.
Sidney Tafokitau:
He was killed on New Year’s Day after a day-long pursuit
Prosecutor Steve Alm showed a photo of an AR-15 from the scene during a news conference Wednesday about the New Year’s Day shooting death of Sidney Tafokitau.