Tourists who fund Kyoto preservation efforts receive gifts

KYOTO, Japan >> Kyoto City has launched the nation’s first initiative to solicit donations from international tourists, aiming to preserve the city’s traditional beauty, culture and crafts. In exchange for their contributions, donors will receive electronic gift certificates.

Called “Donate & Go,” the program encourages foreign tourists to play a role in conserving these assets for future generations, while using the certificates to further enjoy Kyoto and deepen their understanding of the ancient capital.

The program is modeled after the Tabisaki Nozei program set up by Giftee Inc., a Tokyo-­based e-gift services operator, which invites people to donate to destinations in exchange for certificates for local restaurants and hotels.

Donate & Go, also created in part by Giftee, allows those who give 1,000 to 1 million yen (about $6.40 to $6,440) to immediately receive an e-gift certificate worth half the donation amount. The certificates can be used at participating establishments using a smartphone and entering the desired amount the donor wants to spend.

Donations can be made to any of five programs, including those dedicated to scenic and cultural protection, such as preserving classic houses and supporting young craftspeople.

Since fiscal 2021, the city has solicited donations online that are geared to international tourists. But despite international tourism rebounding after the COVID-19 pandemic, by the end of fiscal 2023, donations totaled just 170,000 yen.

About 380 establishments, where tourists can enjoy local food and traditional culture, are participating in the initiative. Those include restaurants serving Kyoto cuisine and the Kyoto Museum of Crafts and Design. Future plans include offering non-fungible tokens and other goods showcasing regional attributes.

“It’s important to convey to the world not only Kyoto’s tourist attractions, but also its wide range of charms, such as its lifestyle, culture and environment, and retain them for the next generation,” said Kyoto Mayor Koji Matsui at a press conference in September. “I hope visitors will come back and keep loving this place.”

Kyoto City, Giftee and Japan Airlines are among those who have come together to roll out the initiative all over Japan.