Scoreboard – December 5, 2024

Calendar

TODAY

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

FRIDAY

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Punahou at

Le Jardin; Damien at Kamehameha. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Campbell (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Nanakuli at Mililani

(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Kapolei at Waipahu (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Radford at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to

follow).

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Radford

(varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waipahu at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

Prep Basketball

Preseason

Varsity Girls

Kapaa 55, Waiakea 18

VOLLEYBALL

NCAA WOMEN’S DIVISION II WEST REGIONAL

At Pomona, Calif.

Today

First Round

No. 5 Central Washington vs. No. 4 Point

Loma, 9 a.m.

No. 8 Simon Fraser vs. No. 1 Cal Poly

Pomona, 11:30 a.m.

No. 6 Stanislaus State vs. No. 3

Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Cal State Los Angeles vs. No. 2 San

Francisco State, 5 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Central Washington/Point Loma winner vs.

Simon Fraser/Cal Poly Pomona winner,

2 p.m.

Stanislaus State/Chaminade winner vs.

Cal State Los Angeles/San Francisco

State winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Note: Winner advances to NCAA

Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D.