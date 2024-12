Trump stands by Pentagon pick Hegseth as nomination in doubt

WASHINGTON >> President-elect Donald Trump today reiterated his support for Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth, citing the former Fox News host’s “charisma” and calling him “a WINNER” with a “tremendous track record” even as the nomination faces headwinds amid allegations of misconduct.

A 44-year-old Army National Guard veteran, Hegseth has vowed to continue fighting for the job to lead the Department of Defense and has spent the week meeting with U.S. senators as some key lawmakers have said they are not yet ready to support him.

“Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform. “He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!”

During an interview later today on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, Trump acknowledged that “people were a little bit concerned” about Hegseth’s nomination but he expressed confidence that it would be confirmed by the Senate.

“He’s a young guy with a tremendous track record. Actually went to Princeton and went to Harvard. He was a good student at both. But he loves the military, and I think people are starting to see it,” Trump said in an excerpt of the interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker which will air in full on Sunday.

“I’ve had a lot of senators call me up saying he’s fantastic,” Trump added in the interview, his first with a major network since winning the election.

When asked if had received assurances from senators that Hegseth would be confirmed, however, Trump replied: “No.”

Trump’s fellow Republicans will take control of the Senate next month ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration. If Democrats remain united against Hegseth, he cannot afford to lose support from more than three Republicans.

Trump has weighed alternative Republican nominees, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Mike Waltz, who Trump has already picked for national security adviser, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Ernst, a senior Armed Services Committee member who on Thursday said she was not yet ready to back Hegseth, posted today that she planned to meet him next week.

“At a minimum, we agree that he deserves the opportunity to lay out his vision for our warfighters at a fair hearing,” she wrote on X.

Hegseth served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and has two Bronze Stars. But he has been criticized for lacking the management experience needed to lead 1.3 million active-duty service members and the nearly 1 million civilians who work for the nation’s military.

A California police report showed a woman filed a sexual assault complaint in 2017. Hegseth was never charged and has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer told CNN on Thursday that they may take legal action against the woman if Hegseth is not confirmed.

Hegseth has also faced allegations that he has abused alcohol. On Wednesday, Hegseth told Sirius XM that he has “never had a drinking problem” but would nonetheless not drink alcohol if confirmed as defense secretary.

When NBC’s Welker asked Trump, who does not drink, whether he was concerned about Hegseth’s history with alcohol, Trump said others had assured him on that point.

“I’ve spoken to people that know him very well and they say he does not have a drinking problem,” Trump said.

Ernst, herself a combat veteran and sexual assault survivor, on Thursday said there must be a very thorough vetting process and that senators wanted “that any allegations have been cleared.” Other Republicans offered tepid support.

Two other Trump nominees have already ended their bids for top jobs: former Representative Matt Gaetz for U.S. attorney general and Florida sheriff Chad Chronister for head of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Steve Holland, Costas Pitas, Eric Beech and Nathan Layne.