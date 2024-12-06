Letter: Biden pardon was right choice in light of Trump

Friday, December 6, 2024
Just a word of support for President Biden and his decision to pardon his son. I don’t believe he lied when he said he wouldn’t. When it became apparent who the next president would be, he had a choice to make: Save Hunter or leave his fate to the next man who shows no compunction to do cruel and illegal things.
Kathie Young
Hawaii Kai