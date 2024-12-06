Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, December 6, 2024 73° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Biden pardon was right choice in light of Trump

Today

ERIC LEE/THE NEW YORK TIMES President Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter Biden after his speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Aug. 19.

ERIC LEE/THE NEW YORK TIMES

President Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter Biden after his speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Aug. 19.