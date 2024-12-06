Off the news: Marathon a boon for hotels, bane for locals

It’s an early Christmas for Oahu hotels as thousands of running enthusiasts stream into the islands, ready to carb load and take on the 2024 Honolulu Marathon. For locals, that means modified traffic patterns and road closures Sunday along the 26.2-mile coastal course that starts at Ala Moana Beach Park, loops through downtown, reaches out to Hawaii Kai and finishes at Kapiolani Park.

For those interested in participating — in the mile, 10K or marathon events — online registration has closed but in-person entries are being accepted at the Honolulu Marathon Expo at the Hawai‘i Convention Center today between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.