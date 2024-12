A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg late Friday night near Pokai Bay in Waianae, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials.

Paramedics responded to Farrington Highway and Glennonger Street at about 11:14 p.m. and treated the teen who had a gunshot wound to his leg, EMS said. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police released no information on the shooting.