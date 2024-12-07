Motorcyclist, 46, hurt in speed hump crash in Waianae

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash around 4:10 p.m. Friday on Farrington Highway near Alapaki Street in Waianae.

According to Honolulu police, the 46-year-old man, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling west on the highway when he lost control on a city speed hump and was thrown onto the roadway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the man and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said speeding does not appear to be a factor in the crash.