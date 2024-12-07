Letter: Hawaii still aspirational destination in Japan

It was interesting to see people’s reactions when we mentioned we were from Hawaii while traveling around Kyushu, Japan. Some of the people we interacted with had been to Hawaii, but most had not and really dreamed of being able visit. In all cases, just the mention of Hawaii brought a smile to their faces and a welcoming feeling that overcame language issues.

I used the shaka sign and “mahalo” with the people we interacted with for a greeting or thank you. They always wanted to return the shaka or say “mahalo” to us with a big smile.

After coming back through the airport, we just hope the cachet associated with Hawaii doesn’t continue to erode and fade away, as it seems to be.

Greg Schmidt

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter