On the Move: Atlas Insurance

Saturday, December 7, 2024
74°
Today's Paper
By Michelle Ramos
Today
Jessica Lucas
Luisa Shiroma
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Atlas Insurance Agency has hired
Luisa Shiroma as account manager for its benefit consulting unit and Jessica
Lucas as account manager for its personal lines sales unit. Shiroma is licensed in life and health and joins with four years’ experience in the insurance industry, and Lucas is licensed in property and casualty, joining with 10 years’ experience in the insurance
industry.
———
Send items to citydesk@
staradvertiser.com.