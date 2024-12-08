Letter: AIDS Memorial Quilts moving, impressive

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I was deeply impressed with the large exhibit of AIDS Memorial Quilts now on display at the Capitol Modern (Hawai‘i State Art Museum). It is a moving memorial to celebrate the lives of people who have died of AIDS-related causes.

This is the largest display of quilts in the islands in nearly three decades. Numerous panels display the names of local residents. Some are anonymous or show only a first name, symbolic of the stigma and homophobia that contributed to the spread of the epidemic.

The goal is to bring awareness that the AIDS epidemic continues in spite of medical advances, and to bring support and healing to those affected by it.

Thanks to the Hawai‘i Health and Harm Reduction Center for organizing this exhibit with a grant from Gilead Sciences. Thanks also to the Capitol Modern for hosting this display, which remains on view until Dec. 18.

Tom Sheeran

Moiliili

