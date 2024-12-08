On the Move: Hawaii Employers Council

Sunday, December 8, 2024
The Hawaii Employers Council has hired Lina Le as membership initiatives manager and Michael Medrano as accounting manager. Le joins with extensive experience in human resources and operations, including the hospitality and education sectors; and Medrano joins with
25 years’ experience in accounting for numerous sectors, previously serving as controller for a family office.
