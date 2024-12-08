Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, December 8, 2024 72° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Future generations called to always remember Pearl Harbor

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 12:47 a.m.

Editors' Picks

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER World War II veteran Al Chatwin meets Gov. Josh Green Saturday during the 83rd commemoration of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

World War II veteran Al Chatwin meets Gov. Josh Green Saturday during the 83rd commemoration of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Ira “Ike” Schab, 104, salutes the USS Arizona Saturday during the 83rd commemoration of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Ira “Ike” Schab, 104, salutes the USS Arizona Saturday during the 83rd commemoration of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shanna Kaho‘okele Tachera showed granddaughter Jariah, 6, the plaque at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial that honors civilians who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Kaho‘okele Tachera is the grandniece of David Kaho‘okele, who along with three of his relatives was killed by friendly fire from a dud anti-aircraft round as they drove to Pearl Harbor, where they worked as civilian dock workers.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Shanna Kaho‘okele Tachera showed granddaughter Jariah, 6, the plaque at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial that honors civilians who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Kaho‘okele Tachera is the grandniece of David Kaho‘okele, who along with three of his relatives was killed by friendly fire from a dud anti-aircraft round as they drove to Pearl Harbor, where they worked as civilian dock workers.

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER World War II veteran,Don Graves attends the 83rd commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbo Saturday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

World War II veteran,Don Graves attends the 83rd commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbo Saturday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

Pearl Harbor National Memorial Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett salutes during the 83rd commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor Saturday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

Pearl Harbor National Memorial

Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett salutes during the 83rd commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor Saturday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER World War II veteran Al Chatwin meets Gov. Josh Green Saturday during the 83rd commemoration of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Ira “Ike” Schab, 104, salutes the USS Arizona Saturday during the 83rd commemoration of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Shanna Kaho‘okele Tachera showed granddaughter Jariah, 6, the plaque at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial that honors civilians who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Kaho‘okele Tachera is the grandniece of David Kaho‘okele, who along with three of his relatives was killed by friendly fire from a dud anti-aircraft round as they drove to Pearl Harbor, where they worked as civilian dock workers.
MICHELLE BIR / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER World War II veteran,Don Graves attends the 83rd commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbo Saturday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
Pearl Harbor National Memorial Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett salutes during the 83rd commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor Saturday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.