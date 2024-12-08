Future generations called to always remember Pearl Harbor
World War II veteran Al Chatwin meets Gov. Josh Green Saturday during the 83rd commemoration of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
Ira “Ike” Schab, 104, salutes the USS Arizona Saturday during the 83rd commemoration of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.
Shanna Kaho‘okele Tachera showed granddaughter Jariah, 6, the plaque at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial that honors civilians who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Kaho‘okele Tachera is the grandniece of David Kaho‘okele, who along with three of his relatives was killed by friendly fire from a dud anti-aircraft round as they drove to Pearl Harbor, where they worked as civilian dock workers.
World War II veteran,Don Graves attends the 83rd commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbo Saturday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
Pearl Harbor National Memorial
Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett salutes during the 83rd commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor Saturday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.