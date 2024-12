Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho (11) catches a pass and rushes with the ball during a game against Kamehameha on Aug. 6, 2022, in Kahuku. Carvalho has signed a scholarship agreement to play for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Swipe or click to see more

Kahuku wide receiver and offensive standout Kainoa Carvalho poses for a portrait in Kahuku in 2022.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii football team looked to the East to secure one of the top players from the North Shore.

Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho, a 2023 Kahuku High graduate who is serving a church mission in Japan, signed a scholarship agreement to play receiver and returner for the Rainbow Warriors. With the eased rules on player movements, recruits now sign scholarship agreements instead of letters of intent.

“When you ask how are we going to use him,” UH receivers coach Jared Ursua said, “the better question is: How aren’t we going to use him?”

As a 5-foot-7, 165-pound junior in 2021, Carvalho was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned KHON Cover-2’s first Marcus Mariota Award as the state’s most valuable player.

That season, Carvalho caught 64 passes for 1,023 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 9.3 yards on end-around runs and jet sweeps while adding a rushing touchdown. He also scored on three kickoff and two punt returns. He converted 45 point-after kicks, made two field goals, and was used on squib kickoffs.

As a Kahuku senior, he committed to play for Utah after completing his church mission. Commitments are binding for a year. Because he was not enrolled at Utah during the 2023-24 academic year, he essentially became a free agent this past summer.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

While recruiting his brother, Utah-bound Mana Carvalho, UH learned of Carvalho’s interest in the Warriors. With a missionary’s limited access to the Internet, the UH coaches worked through Carvalho’s father, Stew Carvalho, a former Utah player and twin brother of Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho.

“We’ve had the relationship with the family and two boys,” UH coach Timmy Chang said.

Carvalho’s mission ends in April. There are no plans to redshirt him.

“Mission legs are always tough to work through,” said Ursua, referencing a missionary’s limited workout time. But Carvalho is expected to work his way into shape during the offseason conditioning program, player-run practices and training camp.

“He’s lightning quick,” Ursua said. “He’s one of those guys with speed downfield that is up to par with everyone in the Mountain West. What defenses are going to learn is he’s tough to square on.”

Carvalho and Titan Lacaden, considered the state’s top playmaker, are expected to provide dual speed and elusiveness as receivers and returners.

“This is huge,” Chang said. “This gives us more guys who can handle the ball. They’re comfortable handling the ball. They’re playmakers.”