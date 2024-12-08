Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Cynthia Limo of Kenya wins the Honolulu Marathon again

By Dave Reardon

Today

Cynthia Limo successfully defended her Honolulu Marathon title today, running the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 14 seconds. The Kenyan won here last year in her marathon debut.

Yemane Hailesellasie of Eritrea won the men’s race in 2:11:59. This was the former Olympic steeplechaser’s second marathon. He ran 2:14.44 at Boston in April.

Each winner gets a cash prize of $25,000.

Defending men’s champion Paul Lonyangata dropped out today at around the 10k mark.

