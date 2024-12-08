Las Vegas Advisor: Holiday season brings affordable room rates

The holiday season is traditionally prime time for finding low room rates in Las Vegas, and this year follows suit. Last week, the researchers at the Las Vegas Advisor canvassed every casino in town, looking for the best leads on lodging in December. The rates below were available either by consulting casino websites or using third-party reservations options. Rates are higher during the National Finals Rodeo, which runs through Dec. 14. All told, 26 casinos have rooms going for under $40 (base price; does not include resort fees), the same total as last year. Here’s the lineup (rates change often and are not guaranteed).

Under $20 Club: Golden Gate ($19).

Under $30 Club: Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Circus Circus, the D, Ellis Island, Excalibur, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, LINQ, Luxor, OYO, Rio, Silver Sevens, Sahara and Strat.

Under $40 Club: Boulder Station, Gold Coast, Gold Spike, NY-NY, Orleans, Palace Station, Planet Hollywood, Plaza and Serene.

High-end: The preholidays also offer a great opportunity to stay at the more expensive casinos at bargain prices. The following all quoted mid-week rates of $90 or less: Cromwell, Delano, Golden Nugget, Green Valley Ranch, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Palms, Palms Place, Paris, Resorts World, Treasure Island, Virgin and Westgate.

Question: Where are the good holiday displays that are free to view?

Answer: The lineup of free holiday festivities includes the “Mystic Falls Winter Wonderland” at Sam’s Town; Bellagio Conservatory’s winter display; a lobby display at Aria featuring holiday creations from the resort’s pastry chefs; and holiday scenes at the Fremont Street Experience, LINQ Promenade, The Park at NY-NY, Venetian/Palazzo atrium, Wynn atrium, Silverton (“Underwater Santa” on weekends) and Fashion Show Mall. There is also a new “Christmas on the Strip” display, notable for being the first use of what was the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in 2017.

