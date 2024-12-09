High surf advisory posted for most north, west shores today

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north- and west-facing shores of most isles, effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service expects surf to build to 12 to 16 feet along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui this afternoon, and peak up to 18 feet tonight through Tuesday as a north-northwest swell builds down the island chain.

Surf along the west shores of these isles — except Maui – is expected to build to 10 to 15 feet.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said the advisory. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

A high wind warning is also in effect for Big Island summits until 6 p.m. today due to northeast winds of 50 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

Travel to the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea will be difficult, officials said, especially for high-profile vehicles.

A small craft advisory for Kauai waters, where conditions will be hazardous to small craft, is in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions, the NWS said.