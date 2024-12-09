Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, December 9, 2024 72° Today's Paper

Top News

Tonga prime minister resigns ahead of no-confidence vote

By Renju Jose and Kirsty Needham / Reuters

Today

World news

REUTERS/KENT J. EDWARDS/FILE PHOTO Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi ‘Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, on Sept. 27. Sovaleni has resigned “for the good of the country and moving Tonga forward,” the Pacific Island nation’s parliament said on Monday.

REUTERS/KENT J. EDWARDS/FILE PHOTO

Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi ‘Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, on Sept. 27. Sovaleni has resigned “for the good of the country and moving Tonga forward,” the Pacific Island nation’s parliament said on Monday.

SYDNEY >> Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned “for the good of the country and moving Tonga forward,” the Pacific Island nation’s parliament said on Monday.

Media reported the resignation in parliament shortly before midday, which came ahead of a motion for a vote of no confidence expected to be put to the assembly.

“I’ll be resigning immediately according to the constitution,” Sovaleni told the Pacific nation’s parliament, according to a report on the Matangi Tonga news website and a livestream of his speech.

Reuters could not immediately reach Sovaleni’s office.

“Siaosi Sovaleni has voluntarily resigned as Tonga’s Prime Minister effective today,” a statement on parliament’s Facebook page said.

He would continue to serve as a member of parliament, and had told media he made the decision “for the good of the country and moving Tonga forward,” it added.

King Tupou VI had accepted the resignation, and parliament would reconvene on Dec. 24 to consider nominations for prime minister, a statement from the parliament office said.

Sovaleni, who was also chairman of the Pacific Islands Forum regional bloc, had a tense relationship with the nation’s monarch, apologizing in March after a constitutional dispute.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide