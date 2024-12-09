Letter: Kudos to young writer for seeing rail’s failures

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I very much enjoy the Star Advertiser’s “Raise Your Hand” monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth.

The Dec. 1 opinion piece by Kaitlyn Duropan was exceptional, and so clearly explained the tragedy of Skyline — a burden on taxpayers now and into the future (“Rail’s failures overburden residents”). If this is, in the end, all about “construction jobs,” the tax dollars could have been more intelligently used preparing for climate change, renovating our schools and providing them with the tech infrastructure our keiki deserve, and attending to the poor condition of many our state and city office buildings and offices. It’s heartbreaking.

Bravo, Ms. Duropan.

Andrea Song

Kahala

