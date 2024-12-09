Off the news: Guard against more avian flu cases here

Monday, December 9, 2024
Sadly, it was confirmed last week that another backyard flock of ducks had tested positive for avian flu and was euthanized — this time in the Pearl Harbor area. Two of the ducks had been adopted from a duck sanctuary in Wahiawa before a flu outbreak there had been confirmed.
Also last week, federal officials confirmed that a wild duck at the James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge in Kahuku had tested positive for the H5N1 avian virus. Stay vigilant.