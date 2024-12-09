Off the news: Guard against more avian flu cases here

Sadly, it was confirmed last week that another backyard flock of ducks had tested positive for avian flu and was euthanized — this time in the Pearl Harbor area. Two of the ducks had been adopted from a duck sanctuary in Wahiawa before a flu outbreak there had been confirmed.

Also last week, federal officials confirmed that a wild duck at the James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge in Kahuku had tested positive for the H5N1 avian virus. Stay vigilant.