State reports H5 avian flu detected in Hilo wastewater

The Hawaii Department of Health today said the H5 avian influenza virus has been detected in a wastewater sample collected from the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant on Hawaii island.

The sample was collected on Dec. 2, officials said.

“This is the first detection of bird flu on a neighbor island and indicates an H5 type of bird flu virus was present,” said DOH in a news release. “Wastewater testing cannot determine if the detection is specifically the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 subtype of bird flu virus which was recently found on Oahu.”

On Nov. 12, DOH announced the first detection of H5 avian influenza in wastewater on Oahu. On Nov. 15, a national lab confirmed HPAI in a backyard flock of birds, later identified as rescued pet ducks and geese at Susie’s Duck Sanctuary in Wahiawa.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also confirmed the detection of HPAI in a wild duck — that exhibited no symptoms — from the James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge on Oahu’s North Shore in Kahuku on Nov. 25.

Officials have confirmed the virus strain for the waterfowl to be the A3 genotype, which is associated with migratory birds and different from the one that has infected dairy cows on the U.S. mainland.

Health officials say while the risk to the public remains low, HPAI can cause severe illness with a high mortality rate among certain bird populations such as poultry.

“Commercial poultry producers and residents with backyard flocks are strongly advised to increase biosecurity measures to reduce the likelihood of infection,” said DOH in the news release. “HPAI can also infect dairy cows. While pasteurized milk is safe, raw milk should be avoided.”

The public is urged to report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, or other wild birds or animals to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture at 808-483-7102 (during business hours weekdays) or 808-837-8092 (during non-business hours and holidays).

Any residents who develop symptoms after exposure to sick birds or other wildlife should contact DOH’s disease reporting line at 808-586-4586 for additional guidance.