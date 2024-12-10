Column: Schools need resources, not police

In recent years, the debate around policing in schools has intensified, revealing deep concerns about the impact of school resource officers (SROs) on marginalized students. While many proponents argue that these officers enhance safety and prevent violence on K-12 campuses, social scientists suggest a more troubling reality: the policing of school environments often reinforces social inequalities, especially for students from racially and economically marginalized backgrounds.

One of the most concerning aspects of school policing is its contribution to the “school-to-prison pipeline.” Minor infractions, once handled with detention or counseling, now lead to suspensions, expulsions or even arrests, disproportionately affecting students of color, students with disabilities and those from lower-income families.

Black and Latino students, for example, are significantly more likely than their white peers to face severe disciplinary actions for similar behaviors.

Instead of being seen as children who need support, these students are labeled as “troublemakers,” setting them on a path toward the juvenile justice system rather than one of academic success.

The heavy police presence in some schools also creates a climate of surveillance rather than support.

Instead of feeling encouraged to learn and grow, students in highly policed schools may feel constantly monitored and distrusted. For marginalized students especially, these environments can feel less like schools and more like detention centers, marked by suspicion and control. The psychological impact of this surveillance culture — feeling constantly watched and judged — can damage students’ sense of belonging and safety, making it harder to focus on education and more likely that they will disengage altogether.

So what can we do to change this dynamic and truly foster safe, inclusive school environments?

>> Invest in counselors, not cops. One of the most effective ways to support students, especially those dealing with trauma or behavioral challenges, is to ensure they have access to counselors and mental health resources rather than police officers. By prioritizing social-emotional support over punitive measures, schools can create spaces that help students address the root causes of behavioral issues, fostering growth and resilience instead of fear.

>> Implement restorative justice practices. Restorative justice offers a way to address conflicts and behavioral issues that emphasizes accountability and healing over punishment. Schools that implement restorative justice practices report reductions in disciplinary incidents, improved student relationships, and a stronger sense of community. By focusing on repairing harm and building empathy, these practices create a supportive environment where students feel valued and responsible for their actions.

>> End zero-tolerance policies. Zero-tolerance policies have proven ineffective and disproportionately harmful to marginalized students.

Rather than mandating harsh disciplinary measures for minor infractions, schools should adopt flexible policies that consider individual circumstances and focus on keeping students in school. By emphasizing guidance over punishment, schools can prevent minor misbehavior from escalating into a criminal record.

Ultimately, the presence of police or SROs in schools does more harm than good for students who are already marginalized. Instead of ensuring safety, it transforms educational spaces into arenas of surveillance and control. Rather than preparing young people for successful futures, school policing prepares them for a life within the justice system — further establishing the inequalities that exist in society.

If we truly want schools to be safe and supportive spaces for all, we need to fundamentally rethink the role of policing on our campuses. By removing police from schools and investing in restorative practices and mental health resources we can create an environment where every student is supported and given the opportunity to succeed.

Aana Lange is a senior at the University of Hawaii, majoring in sociology.