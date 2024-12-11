Coast Guard rescues 5 after boat capsizes off Kauai

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five adults after their 15-foot boat capsized outside Nawiliwili Harbor in Lihue on Tuesday afternoon.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call at 2:38 p.m. from the Kauai station overheard a message regarding a capsized boat with five adults in the water.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 45-foot Response Boat.

The USCG crew arrived on scene just 10 minutes later and found one adult on the overturned boat’s hull, and four adults in the water. None were wearing life jackets.

The crew rescued the five, righted the boat, and brought them back to Nawiliwili Boat Harbor. The USCG also towed the boat back to the harbor.

No injuries were reported.

“We remind all boaters to properly equip their vessels with safety gear, such as life jackets, emergency beacons, and reliable communication devices,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin J. Santos, in a news release. “Wearing a life jacket can significantly reduce the risk of drowning during an emergency.”