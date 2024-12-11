Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

Meta’s Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the United States today, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 105,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 70,000 with Instagram, in an outage that started around 12:50 p.m. ET (7:50 a.m. Hawaii time).

WhatsApp, Meta’s messaging application, was also down for more than 12,000 users, according to Downdetector.com.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Some Facebook and Instagram users posted on rival platform X that they were encountering an error that said “something went wrong” and that Meta was working to get it fixed.

Hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally for more than two hours early this year by an outage caused by a technical issue.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The platforms faced another outage in October when services were largely restored within an hour.