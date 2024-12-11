Tesla shares jump to record high

NEW YORK >> Tesla shares climbed to a record high of $415 today, topping its prior high of $414.50 set more than three years ago as the electric vehicle maker extended a rally in the wake of the U.S. presidential election.

Shares of Tesla previously hit a record on Nov. 3, 2021, but a rally of about 65% since the Nov. 5 election has lifted the stock to new heights as investors expect the company to benefit from CEO Elon Musk’s relationship with President-elect Donald Trump.

Tesla China said late Tuesday the automaker sold 21,900 electric vehicles in the world’s second-largest economy for the first week of December, its highest weekly sales for the fourth quarter of this year.

Tesla shares were last up 3.1% at $413.26 on the session.