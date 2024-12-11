Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Top News

Zipper Lane to remain closed today

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:27 a.m.

Traffic

The Zipper Lane will remain closed this morning.

A mechanical issue with the primary Zipmobile delayed Tuesday’s lane closure, and the state Department of Transportation opted not to open the lane today without a backup vehicle available. The third Zipmobile is undergoing maintenance, and the DOT will provide an update as soon as possible after a review of all the vehicles.

West Oahu commuters are advised to plan for delays and allow extra travel time. HDOT will issue updates as repairs progress.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide