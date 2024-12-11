Zipper Lane to remain closed today

The Zipper Lane will remain closed this morning.

A mechanical issue with the primary Zipmobile delayed Tuesday’s lane closure, and the state Department of Transportation opted not to open the lane today without a backup vehicle available. The third Zipmobile is undergoing maintenance, and the DOT will provide an update as soon as possible after a review of all the vehicles.

West Oahu commuters are advised to plan for delays and allow extra travel time. HDOT will issue updates as repairs progress.