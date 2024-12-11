Letter: Biden’s pardon of son Hunter an easy choice

Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Anyone who criticizes President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter should have his heart examined.
It’s clear that Hunter’s troubles were of his own making, but also greatly manipulated by Donald Trump. Look at the crooks Trump’s pardoned. Need I say more?
Jean Toyama
Downtown Honolulu
