Letter: CEO shooting raises questions of capitalism

This is about full-day TV coverage about a shooting in New York. Apparently, a disgruntled, ticked-off person killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

New York put its top detective talent to work to track down the shooter. But it so happened that the shooter was eminently prepared. He explored the neighborhood of his planned action and knew exactly at what early hour his intended victim would head for his hotel. Properly hooded, fully camouflaged, he could shoot at short range with a special silencer-equipped pistol.

Assuming he was a mistreated health organization patient, as the detectives surmised, he put our capitalist system into question. Do not pay the people on the bottom, but reward the top CEO with $10 million a year. The open celebration for the shooter became widely evident. One person wrote, “Do not find the shooter.” Wishful thinking by some, as they found a suspect Monday.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

