Off the news: Gas prices fall across U.S., not in Hawaii

Mainland gasoline prices are falling below $3 per gallon for the first time in more than three years — lucky them. Hawaii’s unique situation, however, brings us the highest average price per gallon in the nation — topping $4.48 on Monday.
Still, there are breaks to be found, even here. As a search of gasbuddy.com shows, pumps at big-box stores locally are charging about $3.75 per gallon. A relative bargain — as members of places like Costco and Sam’s Club certainly know.