Kauai man, 54, charged in throwing bomb, shooting

A 54-year-old Kauai man is facing federal charges after he allegedly threw a bomb at a man in a car and then shot his eye out with a firearm.

Duane Francis Kalei Dawson was charged by federal criminal complaint Saturday with attempted possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Dawson has 23 state convictions on his record, an array of criminality that includes domestic violence, illegal fishing, assault, violating a protective order and terroristic threatening.

In April a person referred to in federal court documents as “person A” provided Dawson’s name to the Kauai Police Department, telling officers that Dawson “threw a “bomb” at his car and then shot him in the face, causing him to lose vision in his right eye.

Officers with the Kauai Police Department searched Dawson’s house on Kuhio Highway in Lihue and that of another person believed to be a criminal associate of Dawson’s.

Police found “explo- sives, firearms, firearm suppressors, loaded magazines, loose ammunition, narcotics such as methamphetamine, and items such as clear Ziploc bags and a digital scale commonly used to package narcotics for distribution,” according to an affidavit authored by a an inspector with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

In October, USPIS told Kauai police they heard that packages containing methamphetamine were being sent to Dawson.

On Dec. 3, police and federal agents executed a search warrant on two boxes and found more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

Then on Thursday, postal inspectors “executed a controlled delivery of one of the two boxes” and packed it with fake drugs and a global positioning tracker.

At about 7:40 p.m. Dawson allegedly walked into a house where law enforcement saw the fake methamphetamine being stored.

At about 8:05 p.m. the postal inspector approached Dawson and identified himself. Dawson asked for a lawyer and said he didn’t know why law enforcement was involved and that his lawyer was “handling the matter.”

When interviewed about the methamphetamine in the box, Dawson allegedly told police and federal agents, “Oh, the box! That’s not even my box! My girlfriend called me and said there’s a box. I came over here and she gave me the box! I took the box but that’s not our box. I’ve got plenty of enemies! Somebody is trying to set me up.”

Investigators also recovered a fanny pack containing a loaded black-and-white firearm that did not have a serial number.

They also allegedly recovered six loose rounds of ammunition, two glass pipes with apparent methamphe­t­amine residue, three small Ziploc bags containing approximately 2.29 grams of field-tested-positive fentanyl, two food-saver bags containing approximately 44.69 grams of field-tested-positive cocaine, two small Ziploc bags containing approximately 3.29 grams of field- tested-positive metham­- phe­tamine, a digital scale with white residue, a spoon, a metal stick, a pipe cleaner and various small, colored Ziploc bags. An investigator wrote that based on his training and experience, the quantities of drugs, packaging materials and paraphernalia “recovered during the search indicate that Dawson was engaged in drug trafficking activities.”