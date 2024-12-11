More Warriors entering portal

It was another hectic day involving University of Hawaii football and the Mountain West Conference.

>> Co-captain Ezra Evaimalo, noted for one of the fiercest punches among UH defensive linemen, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His application comes a day after defensive tackle Dion Washington, who transferred from Nevada in January, also entered the portal.

Evaimalo, a 2020 Kamehameha graduate, missed the final four games of the 2024 season because of a wrist/hand injury.

Evaimalo is the 16th Rainbow Warrior to announce a departure with time remaining on the NCAA eligibility clock. Among the key transfers are Tylan Hines, a triple threat as a running back, receiver and returner; wideouts Dekel Crowdus and Alex Perry; and left tackle Ka‘ena Decambra, who was named the offensive MVP at the team banquet. Backup quarterbacks John-Keawe Sagapolutele and Jake Farrell also filed transfer applications. Slotback Koala Nishigaya, one of the original five co-captains, departed the team at midseason. Long snappers Hunter Higham and Solomon Landrum also are departing. Higham finished the season as the No. 1 long and short snapper. Landrum’s season was abbreviated because of a foot injury.

>> The Warriors’ blue period has ended.

The Warriors are winless in eight road games against Boise State on Albertsons Stadium’s blue turf. The average margin was 31.6 points.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In 2022, the Mountain West, of which UH is currently a football-only member, decided to drop divisions and go with a rotating schedule. The plan was for UH to play at Boise State in 2025. But in the new schedule announced on Tuesday, the Warriors’ league road games in 2025 are against Air Force, Colorado State, San Jose State and UNLV.

In 2026, Boise State joins the reshaped Pac-12 and all but four UH sports will be in the Mountain West. The likelihood is the Warriors will not have to play again on the blue turf for a long time, if ever.

Next season, the Warriors will play host to Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and Wyoming in Mountain West games at the Ching Complex.

The dates have not been set for the Mountain West’s 2025 schedule.

>> UC Davis is joining the Mountain West as a non-football member in 2026. The Aggies, who are heading to the FCS playoffs, will remain in the Big Sky for football. Including Grand Canyon, also a non-football affiliate, the Mountain West will have 10 members in 2026.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that Northern Illinois is considering an offer to join the Mountain West as a football-only affiliate in 2026. If accepted, the league will have nine football schools that season.

2025 UH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

HOME

Stanford (Aug. 23)

Sam Houston (Sept. 6)

Portland State (Sept. 13)

Fresno State

San Diego State

Utah State

Wyoming

AWAY

Arizona (Aug. 30)

Air Force

Colorado State

San Jose State

UNLV