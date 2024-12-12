Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas today

High winds and low humidity conditions continue today, prompting a red flag warning for leeward areas across all Hawaiian islands to remain in effect through this evening.

The warning, in effect until 6 p.m., stems from east winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph, coupled with relative humidity levels as low as 42%. Weather officials warn that these conditions can lead to rapid fire spread and urge residents to avoid outdoor burning and delay activities that could generate sparks.

A wind advisory also remains active for portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui and Hawaii island, where easterly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph may tear off shingles, break off tree branches and pose challenges for drivers of high-profile vehicles. Residents are advised to secure outdoor items and prepare for possible power outages.

Mariners face additional hazards, with a small craft advisory around all islands and a gale warning in effect for some waters around the islands of Maui and Hawaii island. Areas under the gale warning include Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Hawaii island leeward waters and Hawaii island southeast waters.

Winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas as high as 10 feet are forecast around all islands, with winds of 35 knots with gusts to 45 knots and seas up to 13 feet for areas under the gale warning. Officials recommend less experienced boaters seek safe harbor.

Authorities stress vigilance as the weather service warns of enhanced fire risk through the afternoon, particularly in dry, leeward regions. Motorists are reminded to avoid parking on tall grass, as heat from vehicle exhaust systems could ignite flames.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Windy conditions will dominate Hawaii’s weather today, weather officials said, with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers expected. Daytime highs will range from 80 to 85 degrees across Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Lanai, while nighttime lows will hover between 69 and 74 degrees.

Looking ahead, the tradewinds are forecast to persist through Sunday but will gradually weaken starting tonight. By Monday, lighter variable winds may bring isolated showers to leeward, windward and mauka areas, with highs between 79 to 84 degrees and lows dipping to 66 to 71 degrees.