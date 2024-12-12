Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Trump on Iran war prospects: ‘Anything can happen’

By Daphne Psaledakis / Reuters

REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER/POOL/FILE PHOTO President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of ceremonies to mark the reopening of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, five-and-a-half years after a fire ravaged the Gothic masterpiece, in Paris, France, on Dec. 7. Trump said “anything can happen” when asked about the chances of going to war with Iran during his next term in an interview with Time, coinciding with his being named the magazine’s Person of the Year.

WASHINGTON >> President-elect Donald Trump said “anything can happen” when asked about the chances of going to war with Iran during his next term in an interview with Time, coinciding with his being named the magazine’s Person of the Year.

“Anything can happen. Anything can happen. It’s a very volatile situation,” Trump said, before going on to say he thinks the most dangerous thing happening now is Ukraine shooting missiles into Russia, which he said was a major escalation.

Trump has previously threatened Iran, whose elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have sought to assassinate him, according to the U.S. government. Iran has denied the claim.

During his first term in office, in 2020, Trump ordered a U.S. air strike that killed Iran’s top military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Trump in 2018 also reneged on a nuclear deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015 and re-imposed U.S. economic sanctions on Iran that had been relaxed. The deal had limited Iran’s ability to enrich uranium, a process that can yield fissile material for nuclear weapons.

