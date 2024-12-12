Letter: Call audible on losing UH football team strategy

Don’t get me wrong, I really am a fan of University of Hawaii football. But when you travel 4,000 miles to throw five interceptions and lose 55 to 10, one has to wonder if we really need a team. It ended the season 5-and-7 — another mediocre season. It’s been same old, same old for a while now.

While most other UH sports are following football into the Mountain West Conference, other notable UH sports, including men’s volleyball that was national champ last year, are being left in the lurch. All to support a dubious operation that produces less-than-adequate returns.

We can’t even build a nice stadium to support them so they can make some bucks for the school. Anybody else think it might be time for a change?

Brent Berk

Hawaii Kai

