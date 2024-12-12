Letter: Save money on Ala Wai bridge, use it for Skyline

Thursday, December 12, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
This is regarding the “world-class” bridge under construction in Kakaako (“‘World-class’ pedestrian bridge nears completion after much delay,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 24). I am not sure what a “world-class” pedestrian bridge is, but why can’t we put the same type of bridge over the Ala Wai Canal? We could save a lot of money that we will need to bring the rail to Kewalo Basin Harbor and Ala Moana Regional Park.
Doing this would make our city Department of Transportation Services a “world-class” organization.
Tom Penrose
Waikiki
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter