Letter: Save money on Ala Wai bridge, use it for Skyline

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

This is regarding the “world-class” bridge under construction in Kakaako (“‘World-class’ pedestrian bridge nears completion after much delay,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 24). I am not sure what a “world-class” pedestrian bridge is, but why can’t we put the same type of bridge over the Ala Wai Canal? We could save a lot of money that we will need to bring the rail to Kewalo Basin Harbor and Ala Moana Regional Park.

Doing this would make our city Department of Transportation Services a “world-class” organization.

Tom Penrose

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter