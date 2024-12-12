Off the news: Corporations sued over ‘addictive’ foods

Some of the world’s biggest food conglomerates are being sued for allegedly designing “ultra-processed” foods, such as sugary soft drinks and packaged snacks, to be addictive to children. It’s a charge that overlaps with criticisms of the U.S. food chain raised by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., recently tapped to serve as head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The suit, filed by a Pennsylvania resident, also mirrors evidence linking highly processed foods to chronic health problems. Among the lawsuit’s targets: Coca-Cola, Conagra, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Mars and PepsiCo.