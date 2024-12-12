Off the news: Red flag warning is serious business

Take very seriously today’s “red flag” weather warning for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian isles, posted till at least 6 p.m. tonight. That means a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Stay alert. The August 2023 Lahaina inferno is proof enough of the dangers. And currently, the Malibu, Calif., wildfire is destroying homes and causing up to 20,000 to evacuate.