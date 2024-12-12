Kealakehe High engineering represents Hawaii in NASA competition
COURTESY PHOTO
Kealakehe High School junior Maya Vincent, above center, reviews mechatronics with sophomores Lanz Vitales, left, and Alohilani Riklon.
COURTESY PHOTO
Juniors Sei Smith, left, and Zach Smith dissect a broken golf cart to better understand stress mitigation on constant- velocity joint axle shafts and suspension shocks.
Justin Brown:
The Kealakehe High School math teacher is also the school’s Career Technical Education coordinator.
COURTESY PHOTO
Kealakehe High School senior Archer Ankrum, right, helps junior Ethan Abbott cut lunar wheel templates.