On the Move: George C.K. Leong

First Hawaiian Bank has named George C.K. Leong senior vice president and division manager for the bank’s commercial real estate division. Leong joined the bank in 2005 as vice president of the bank’s commercial real estate division. His more than 30 years’ experience in banking and lending include 27 years in commercial real estate lending.
