Caylen Alexander ranked 15th on UH’s all-time kills list. Jacyn Bamis hit .280 this season. Jackie Matias played in 88 sets this season.

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team could wind up looking much different than initially thought next year.

Big West Player of the Year Caylen Alexander, starting middle blocker Jacyn Bamis and backup setter and serving specialist Jackie Matias have all entered the transfer portal this week.

Matias is the only one to publicly acknowledge the decision on social media. Multiple sources confirmed Alexander and Bamis’ decision to enter the portal, which opened on Sunday.

Players who enter the portal can still return to their original schools.

Alexander, a 6-foot outside hitter, was the Big West Freshman of the Year two seasons ago and made the All-BWC second team as a sophomore.

This season, she elevated her game to another level, leading all of NCAA Division I with 602 total kills entering the NCAA Tournament.

UH won its fifth consecutive conference championship and made its 31st consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament before losing to TCU in three sets on Thursday.

Alexander put down at least 20 kills in 15 matches this season and had 17 double-doubles. She earned a conference-record seven Big West Offensive Player of the Week awards.

Her 1,225 career kills rank 15th on UH’s all-time list.

Alexander also led the team in aces with 30.

She has one year of eligibility remaining.

Matias, who redshirted in 2022, has two years of eligibility remaining. She played in 88 sets this season primarily as a serving specialist.

Bamis, who transferred to Hawaii from Clemson prior to the 2023 season, averaged 2.24 kills while hitting .280 this season. She has one year of eligibility remaining after redshirting her freshman season with the Tigers.

If all three decide to leave the program, Hawaii would have to replace four starters next season, including the Big West’s Player of the Year, Setter of the Year in senior Kate Lang and Libero of the Year in senior Tayli Ikenaga, who was also named the most valuable player in the Outrigger Big West Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Freshman Adrianna Arquette, who played in 14 matches this season, is the likely replacement for Lang at setter.