4 from Chaminade receive AVCA honors

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Chaminade’s Letizia Cammillucci, Anna Stucchi and Grace Talpash were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II All-America Teams on Wednesday, and Silverswords’ associate head coach Kolby Kanetake was named AVCA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year.

Cammillucci, an outside hitter from Padova, Italy, and Stucchi, a middle blocker from Roncello, Italy, made the third team. Talpash, a setter from Temecula, Calif., was named honorable mention.

Cammillucci posted 3.03 kills per set and led the PacWest with 61 aces, which broke a 27-year-old school single-season record.

Stucchi hit a school-record .433, which led the PacWest and was third nationally.

Talpash recorded a school single-season record 1,160 assists, 101 kills, 322 digs and 41 total blocks.

All three players just completed their senior seasons.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Kanetake has helped Chaminade go 118-32 overall and 73-7 in the PacWest since being promoted to the top assistant spot in 2021.

The Silverswords went 28-5, including 20-0 in the PacWest, and reached the NCAA West Regional semifinals for the third consecutive season.