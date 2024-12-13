Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, December 13, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Canada says it will respond robustly if U.S. imposes tariffs

By David Ljunggren and Ryan Jones / Reuters

Today Last updated 2:05 p.m.

Business

REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE/FILE PHOTO Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. on Nov. 6. Ottawa and the provinces will respond robustly if the incoming U.S. administration goes ahead with a promise to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said today.

REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE/FILE PHOTO

Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. on Nov. 6. Ottawa and the provinces will respond robustly if the incoming U.S. administration goes ahead with a promise to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said today.

TORONTO >> Ottawa and the provinces will respond robustly if the incoming U.S. administration goes ahead with a promise to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Freeland and the 10 provincial premiers have held two phone calls recently to discuss how best to react if President-elect Donald Trump slaps a 25% tariff on U.S. imports from Canada.

“In the event that the United States were to impose unjustified tariffs on Canada, of course we would respond, and the Canadian response would necessarily be robust. I am confident that it would be effective,” Freeland told reporters.

Trump has said he will keep the tariffs in place until Canada clamps down on drugs and migrants crossing the border.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Canada was examining the possible use of export taxes on commodities including uranium, oil and potash.

A Canadian government source said while all options for retaliation were on the table, ministers and officials were nowhere near taking any kind of decision.

Although Freeland said Ottawa and the provinces would need to present a united front, some provincial premiers are unhappy about the proposed response.

Scott Moe, premier of the western province of Saskatchewan, said export taxes “would be a complete betrayal” by the Trudeau government. Saskatchewan produces oil, uranium and potash, he noted.

“Export taxes on these commodities would be a self-destructive response to U.S. tariffs as they would only increase the harm to our economy and jobs,” he said in a post on the X social media network.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her oil-producing province would “not support cutting off our Alberta energy exports to the U.S., nor will we support a tariff war with our largest trading partner and closest ally”.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide