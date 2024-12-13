Hawaii reports first child flu death of season

The state Department of Health announced the first flu-related death of a Hawaii resident under the age of 18 during this flu season. This child was a Hawaiʻi County resident with underlying medical conditions.

“While specimens were not available for subtyping beyond the positive influenza result, medical and exposure history pointed to seasonal influenza as the most likely cause of illness,” the DOH said in a media release today. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further information about the child is being released.”

“It is always a tragedy to lose any life, and we all feel it even more deeply when it is one of our keiki,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink. “Seasonal influenza remains a significant health concern. If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so to help protect your ʻohana and those around you, particularly with gatherings during the holiday season.”

According to the DOH the state has seen an increase in respiratory diseases going into the holiday season. The agency characterized flu cases as ”currently low but increasing,” RSV cases as being at “a medium level and increasing,” and COVID-19 transmission rates as “low and stable.”

Hawaii’s last childhood death from the flu was in January 2024. According to the DOH, that was the only child death during the 2023-2024 flu season.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control has reported two influenza-associated pediatric deaths for the current 2024-25 flu season.

“Flu vaccines are widely available; we recommended everyone ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu each year,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in a statement. “Take one task off your holiday to-do list by going to get flu shots for yourself and your loved ones today.”