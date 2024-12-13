T-Mobile announces $14B share buyback program

U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said today it would buy back as much as $14 billion worth of shares by 2025 end as part of its previously stated plan to return up to $50 billion over the next three years to shareholders.

Telecom companies such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are among the top dividend payers in the U.S.

Earlier this month, AT&T said it plans to return more than $40 billion to shareholders over the next three years through dividends and share repurchases.

T-Mobile’s latest shareholder return program is in addition to the $19 billion announced in September 2023, running through Dec. 31 this year.

The company today also reiterated that it would allocate about $80 billion in investments and capital returns through 2027.

T-Mobile, one of the top three wireless carriers in the U.S., has attracted subscribers in a saturated telecom market through its high-speed 5G plans that offer streaming perks.

The company expects adjusted free cash flow, a metric that helps determine dividend payouts, to be between $18 billion and $19 billion in 2027.