Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, December 13, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

T-Mobile announces $14B share buyback program

By Arsheeya Bajwa and Harshita Mary Varghese / Reuters

Today Last updated 11 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO A T-Mobile logo is advertised on a building sign in Los Angeles, Calif., in May 2017. U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said today it would buy back as much as $14 billion worth of shares by 2025 end as part of its previously stated plan to return up to $50 billion over the next three years to shareholders.

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO

A T-Mobile logo is advertised on a building sign in Los Angeles, Calif., in May 2017. U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said today it would buy back as much as $14 billion worth of shares by 2025 end as part of its previously stated plan to return up to $50 billion over the next three years to shareholders.

U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said today it would buy back as much as $14 billion worth of shares by 2025 end as part of its previously stated plan to return up to $50 billion over the next three years to shareholders.

Telecom companies such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are among the top dividend payers in the U.S.

Earlier this month, AT&T said it plans to return more than $40 billion to shareholders over the next three years through dividends and share repurchases.

T-Mobile’s latest shareholder return program is in addition to the $19 billion announced in September 2023, running through Dec. 31 this year.

The company today also reiterated that it would allocate about $80 billion in investments and capital returns through 2027.

T-Mobile, one of the top three wireless carriers in the U.S., has attracted subscribers in a saturated telecom market through its high-speed 5G plans that offer streaming perks.

The company expects adjusted free cash flow, a metric that helps determine dividend payouts, to be between $18 billion and $19 billion in 2027.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide