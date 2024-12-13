Letter: Hawaii Supreme Court takes stand against guns

Friday, December 13, 2024
76°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Applause for the Hawaii Supreme Court, particularly Associate Justice Todd Eddins, for taking a stand against carrying firearms outside the home, as reported in a recent editorial (“Court reiterates gun safety stance,” Star- Advertiser, Our View, Dec. 10). Hawaii’s history and aloha spirit can inspire all.
We should be looking out for one another, not shooting each other.
Arlene G. Woo
Punchbowl
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter