Letter: Hawaii Supreme Court takes stand against guns

Applause for the Hawaii Supreme Court, particularly Associate Justice Todd Eddins, for taking a stand against carrying firearms outside the home, as reported in a recent editorial (“Court reiterates gun safety stance,” Star- Advertiser, Our View, Dec. 10). Hawaii’s history and aloha spirit can inspire all.

We should be looking out for one another, not shooting each other.

Arlene G. Woo

Punchbowl

