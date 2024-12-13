‘Iolani girls rally to top pesky Hawaii Baptist

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

For one quarter, Hawaii Baptist was the little train that could.

A couple of rainbow 3s from Sierra Ramos and a surprising 10-5 lead over five-time defending state champion ‘Iolani opened eyes.

Then the Eagles felt the wrath of a Raiders squad just 24 hours removed from a one-point loss.

Justice Kekauoha had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists as No. 2-ranked ‘Iolani stormed past No. 8 Hawaii Baptist in the opening round of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic on Thursday night at Father Bray Athletic Center.

Hailey Fernandez was in explosive mode as usual. The ‘Iolani guard finished with 16 points and five assists, while Rayah Soriano scored 12 of her 16 points after halftime. Chelsea Lee continued her ascent from deep reserve to key rotation player, scoring 15 points, including three treys in the third quarter.

‘Iolani (10-1) next plays Etiwanda, the defending CIF Open Division state champion. The Eagles beat Mililani on Thursday, 55-33.

“They’re huge and athletic. It’s a fun challenge. That’s what it’s about,” Raiders coach Dean Young said.

On Thursday, the Raiders seized momentum with a relentless fullcourt press in the second quarter.

“We didn’t want to press. We wanted save legs because we’ve four games in four days,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said, referring to Wednesday’s narrow 53-52 ILH loss to Maryknoll. “HBA has five guards out there running around. Our bigs are having a difficult time matching up, so we had to change it up. We went to a zone and we pressed.”

The Raiders shot 10-for-26 from the arc and outrebounded the Eagles 25-12. Hawaii Baptist, a strong contender for the ILH and state Division II titles, committed 24 turnovers against ‘Iolani’s mix of fullcourt pressure and halfcourt matchup zone. The Raiders committed just nine turnovers.

Ramos scored eight of her 21 points in the first quarter for HBA (12-2).

She was on point from the start, splashing 3-pointers from the left wing, then the top as HBA opened an 8-2 lead. After HBA’s Ally Ann Low hit an 8-foot pull-up jumper for a 10-5 edge, Young called time out with 4:43 left in the opening quarter and delivered a stern message to his team.

Still trailing 10-8 late in the first quarter, Kekauoha drove for a tough lefty layup. Then Fernandez fed Lee for an inbounds-play bucket. The run continued into the second quarter behind their press.

Haley Mafua scored on a feed from Mia Frye, Fernandez swished a corner 3, Kekauoha drove the baseline for a layup as the Raiders took command. After Mafua’s basket on the right block, it was a 21-4 run and ‘Iolani led 31-12.

When they weren’t pressing the Eagles, the Raiders used a sticky matchup zone to restrict Ramos and her teammates from deep.

After stretching the lead to 40-20 at the half, ‘Iolani forced nine turnovers by HBA in the third quarter and outscored the visitors 23-7.

The sight of freshman guard Elle Arceneaux getting off the floor with a gimpy leg had ‘Iolani coaches and fans in stress again. The Raiders lost guard Kylie Chong Kee early in preseason to an injury. Frye is playing through an ankle injury. Dylan Neves suffered a knee injury on Wednesday against Maryknoll.

“I’m emotionally drained from dealing with all the injuries and the heartbreak,” Young said. “I think our team had fun today. That’s the most important thing. Play team ball and having fun together. That’s a good way to heal.”

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 105, No. 6 Punahou 22

Ranked No. 1 in the nation by ESPN at the end of last season, the Crusaders came to the islands averaging 78.5 points per game this season. Even the persistent, scrappy Punahou man-to-man defense could do little to stop the fast-breaking Crusaders.

Zaniyah Williams led the way with 25 points, including 5-for-6 shooting from the arc. The junior guard also had five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Emily McDonald added 16 points and three assists, while Olivia Jones tallied 14 points and five boards.

Taylor Brown chipped in 12 points and four assists, and 6-3 forward Savannah Swords had 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Zaraiyah Wright led Punahou (4-5) with 12 points.

The Crusaders (3-0) suited up nine players and began playing reserves midway through the third quarter. They arrived in Honolulu on Monday and played like a team with very fresh legs.

All five of their starters graduated last year and matriculated to play basketball at Division I programs. This season’s team has no seniors.

Pinewood (Calif.) 60, No. 7 Hanalani 38

Vallory Kuelker poured in 17 points, shooting 5-for-11 from the arc, as the Panthers from Los Altos Hills prevailed. Forward Katherine Garr added 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Jolyn Ding tallied 11 points and Caitlyn Kramer chipped in 10 points.

Pinewood (2-0) won the Classic title in 2018.

Ellana Klemp paced Hanalani with 18 points, shooting 4-for-6 from deep. She also corralled eight rebounds. Piha‘eu Akiona added 10 points.

Down by 17 points, the Royals (7-4) rallied in the second quarter. After a 3 from Klemp and a drive to the bucket by Akiona, Hanalani was within 18-11. Pinewood then went on a 10-5 run to close the half.

In the third quarter, the Royals again tried to rally, pulling within 28-20 after a bucket in the paint by Tamlyn Celestino and a follow shot by Akiona.

Kuelker answered with back-to-back treys. Hanalani never got into a single-digit margin again.

Etiwanda (Calif.) 73, No. 9 Mililani 26

The Eagles arrived in Hawaii on a three-game losing streak, and for one quarter, the Trojans stayed close. Etiwanda led 16-12 entering the second quarter but took command with a 17-3 run.

Aliyah Phillips poured in 20 points as the Eagles advanced to the semifinal round. Arynn Finley added 13 points, connecting on three 3-pointers for the Eagles (3-3), while Grace Knox chipped in 11 points.

Zennalenn Nelson, Akemi Kawamata and Kelsie Ohta led Mililani (7-7) with five points apiece.