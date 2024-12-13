Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Dolphins release veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

By Field Level Media

Today Last updated 7:45 a.m.

Sports Wire

SAM NAVARRO-IMAGN IMAGES/ FILE PHOTO Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. dives but cannot make a catch, on Nov. 24, against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. dives but cannot make a catch, on Nov. 24, against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Miami Dolphins waived veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. today with four games left in the season.

ESPN reported the release was mutual after Beckham, 32, missed two practices this week for personal reasons.

Playing on a one-year, $3 million deal, Beckham caught just nine passes for 55 yards in nine games (no starts).

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 575 catches for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns in 119 games (97 starts) with five teams, including five seasons with the New York Giants (2014-18).

If he clears waivers, Beckham would be free to sign with any team.

The Dolphins (6-7) have won four of five heading into Sunday’s road game with the Houston Texans (8-5).

