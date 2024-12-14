Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, December 14, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

ABC to pay $15M to Trump library to settle lawsuit

By Reuters

Today

National newsPolitics

SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL PHOTO via REUTERS President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting in Paris on Dec. 7.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL PHOTO via REUTERS

President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting in Paris on Dec. 7.

President-elect Donald Trump on stage while being honored at the the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Greenvale, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024. In his first sit-down broadcast network interview since winning re-election, Trump vowed to pardon Capitol attackers and to try to end automatic citizenship for children of immigrants. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

President-elect Donald Trump on stage while being honored at the the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Greenvale, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024. In his first sit-down broadcast network interview since winning re-election, Trump vowed to pardon Capitol attackers and to try to end automatic citizenship for children of immigrants. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

SARAH MEYSSONNIER / POOL PHOTO via REUTERS President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting in Paris on Dec. 7.
President-elect Donald Trump on stage while being honored at the the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Greenvale, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024. In his first sit-down broadcast network interview since winning re-election, Trump vowed to pardon Capitol attackers and to try to end automatic citizenship for children of immigrants. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

ABC News has agreed to give $15 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over comments that anchor George Stephanopoulos made on air involving the civil case brought against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll, a court document filed on Saturday showed.

The lawsuit, filed on March 19 in U.S. District Court in Southern Florida, accused Stephanopoulos of making the statements with malice and a disregard for the truth. It said the statements were distributed widely to third parties and repeated.

“We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement.

The lawsuit cites a March 10 interview with U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who has spoken publicly about being raped as a teenager. During the interview, Stephanopoulos said Trump was found liable for rape and asked her how she could endorse the candidate.

According to the settlement, ABC News must publish by Sunday a statement at the bottom of a March 10 online article that accompanied the interview.

“ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC’s This Week on March 10, 2024,” the statement must say, according to the court document.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide