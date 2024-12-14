Letter: Time ‘Person of the Year’ touts man with no morals

In what should be the straw that broke the camel’s back, Time magazine just named a man found guilty of 34 felonies, who cheats on his wife with porn stars, is an adjudicated rapist and draft-dodging coward “Person of the Year.” But, then again, this is the same magazine that called Hitler “Man of the Year” in 1938 before he destroyed the lives of three million Jews and reduced Germany to a smoldering pile of rubble.

Pray that same fate doesn’t happen here.

So, there you have it, America. Hard work, education, charity and good character are now just silly concepts mom and dad teach children in the hope they grow up to contribute to society in positive ways. Those who will be recognized as “Person of the Year” eschew morals, tell egregious lies and threaten to imprison those who disagree with them. Welcome to America.

Bret Hill

Ewa Beach

