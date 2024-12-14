Pahoa man accused of fatal beating of dog remains in jail

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A Hawaii island judge has denied a request to free a 41-year-old Pahoa man accused of a killing a dog with a hammer.

Hilo District Judge Kanani Laubach on Thursday maintained bail for Henry Tangitau at $18,000 and ordered him to return to court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Tangitau was charged Wednesday with first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, felony and misdemeanor domestic abuse, plus second-degree cruelty to animals.

All the charges, except misdemeanor domestic abuse, are Class C felonies that carry a potential five-year prison term upon conviction.

Tangitau’s court- appointed attorney, Stanton Oshiro, moved to have Tangitau freed on supervised release, a form of cashless bail. Deputy Prosecutor Olivia Stevens objected, and Laubach denied Oshiro’s motion, maintaining Tangitau’s bail.

According to police, officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a domestic incident on Alapai Street in Leilani Estates. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, reported that Tangitau had struck her and her dog with a hammer, killing the animal.

The woman told officers that during an argument earlier in the day, Tangitau pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face. He then allegedly strangled her, impeding her ability to breathe, and kept her from leaving by tying her to a beam in the house.

After a short period she was allowed to leave but remained at the home, according to police. Another verbal argument reportedly occurred in the afternoon, during which Tangitau allegedly threatened her and her dog with physical harm.

Tangitau then reportedly killed the dog by hitting it repeatedly on the head with the hammer. The woman told police that when she attempted to intervene, she was unintentionally struck with the hammer.

Tangitau was arrested at the scene without incident.

The woman was treated at the scene by Hawaii Fire Department personnel. However, she declined to be taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the residence to recover evidence and document the scene.

Tangitau, who appeared in court with a Tongan- language interpreter, remains in custody at Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of bail.

If Tangitau posts bail, conditions include to not contact, threaten or harm the victim and to stay at least 100 yards away from her home and workplace.